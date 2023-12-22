Police investigation after report of teenager sexually assaulted in a Bedlington shop
Northumbria Police received a report at around 3.15pm on Friday, October 6, that a man had approached the girl inside Food4Less on Front Street West in Bedlington.
The man had then grabbed her chest before leaving the shop, leaving the victim shaken by the incident.
The police force is now appealing for any members of the public that may have information that could assist their investigation to come forward using their website or by calling 101.
They are particularly keen to talk to a man who was in the shop at the time of the incident.
He was in a black electric wheelchair and is described as a white male, about 50-60 years of age, and bald.
He was wearing all black clothing at the time and is understood to have a local accent.