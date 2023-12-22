News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Police investigation after report of teenager sexually assaulted in a Bedlington shop

An investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Northumberland shop.
By Craig Buchan
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police received a report at around 3.15pm on Friday, October 6, that a man had approached the girl inside Food4Less on Front Street West in Bedlington.

The man had then grabbed her chest before leaving the shop, leaving the victim shaken by the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police force is now appealing for any members of the public that may have information that could assist their investigation to come forward using their website or by calling 101.

Most Popular
Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

They are particularly keen to talk to a man who was in the shop at the time of the incident.

He was in a black electric wheelchair and is described as a white male, about 50-60 years of age, and bald.

He was wearing all black clothing at the time and is understood to have a local accent.