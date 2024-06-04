Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police is investigating after garden tools were taken from a Bedlington community group in a suspected burglary.

The tools were taken from a storage shed used by The Friends of Westlea Cemetery, a volunteer group that works to improve the cemetery grounds, on Saturday evening.

The group appealed for members of the public to get in touch with police if they have information that could track down whoever is responsible for the theft.

In a statement on social media, The Friends of Westlea Cemetery said: “We have some terrible news. On the evening of Saturday, June 1 we had a theft from our building within Westlea Cemetery.

The tools belonged to The Friends of Westlea Cemetery. (Photo by Google)

“We are appealing for anyone and everyone to check their Ring doorbell, CCTV, etc to see if they have any footage of the person(s) responsible.

“We believe they were on foot, carrying two pop up bags containing all of our tools used within the cemetery and to gather foliage for Christmas wreaths, which as you know is what we use to raise funds to purchase seats within the cemetery.

“Please get in touch with our page or Northumbria Police.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of burglary from a storage shed in a cemetery off Netherton Lane, in the Bedlington area of Northumberland.

“It is believed to have taken place sometime between 7.30pm on Saturday, June 1 and 9.30am on Sunday.

“It was reported that a number of tools were taken from the shed by offenders.