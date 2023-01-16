The woman was walking in the area of the park between Waitrose and the Memorial Hall. Picture from Google.

Northumbria Police has issued a description of the man as part of an appeal that it hopes will help trace the suspect following the incident, which was reported to have taken place in Ponteland Park shortly after 6pm on Friday (January 13).

The woman was walking in the area of the park between Waitrose and the Memorial Hall when an unknown man reportedly approached her from behind and grabbed her, placing both arms around her chest.

The victim has then managed to kick the offender and left the scene.

It is believed that the offender has then left the area, heading in the direction of Darras Hall.

The incident was immediately reported to Northumbria Police and an investigation was then launched. Inquiries remain ongoing and police remain in the area, carrying out reassurance patrols.

Officers have already spoken to a number of people and reviewed CCTV of the area, and are appealing for anyone who might have seen the man, or have information about this incident to come forward.

The man is described as a white male, average height, large build, and was wearing a black beanie hat, with black gloves, and a black snood or scarf up to his nose. He was also wearing dark trousers and a dark jacket.