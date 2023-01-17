Police investigating sexual assault in Ashington release CCTV image of man they want to question
Officers investigating a sexual assault in Ashington have released images of a man they would like to speak to.
At around 1.30am on Monday, January 2, a 22-year-old woman was approached in Station Road by a man she did not know, who asked her for a cigarette.
After stating she did not have one, the woman walked away.
The stranger then followed the woman, before running up behind her and touching her bottom. After she turned around and confronted him, he ran off.
Officers have carried out a number of enquiries so far, have reviewerd CCTV and spoken to witnesses, but have now appealed for information from the public.
The man in the images released by police was in the area at the time of the incident, so could have valuable information that may assist the ongoing investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime number 000506P/23.