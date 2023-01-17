At around 1.30am on Monday, January 2, a 22-year-old woman was approached in Station Road by a man she did not know, who asked her for a cigarette.

After stating she did not have one, the woman walked away.

The stranger then followed the woman, before running up behind her and touching her bottom. After she turned around and confronted him, he ran off.

The police are looking to identify this man.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries so far, have reviewerd CCTV and spoken to witnesses, but have now appealed for information from the public.

The man in the images released by police was in the area at the time of the incident, so could have valuable information that may assist the ongoing investigation.

