Police investigating road rage incident in Alnwick in which driver suffered suspected broken nose
Police are investigating after a driver suffered a suspected broken nose in a road rage incident in Alnwick town centre.
The incident happened on Bondgate Within on Friday, December 17 following reports of a two car collision outside Baileys cafe.
A Northumbria Police statement said: ‘Shortly before 1.30pm today (Friday), police received a report of a collision on Bondgate Within, outside Baileys.
‘It was reported two cars had collided before one of the male drivers got out of his car and assaulted the other male driver, leaving him with injuries to his face.
‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and the subsequent assault.’
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number NP-20211217-0537.