Police investigating road rage incident in Alnwick in which driver suffered suspected broken nose

Alnwick town centre. File image.

The incident happened on Bondgate Within on Friday, December 17 following reports of a two car collision outside Baileys cafe.

A Northumbria Police statement said: ‘Shortly before 1.30pm today (Friday), police received a report of a collision on Bondgate Within, outside Baileys.

‘It was reported two cars had collided before one of the male drivers got out of his car and assaulted the other male driver, leaving him with injuries to his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and the subsequent assault.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number NP-20211217-0537.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.