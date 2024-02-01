Police investigating overnight burglaries at premises in Berwick and Wooler
An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police after reports of burglaries in two north Northumberland towns.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police force was alerted in the early hours of this morning (today) that premises in Berwick and Wooler had been targeted.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.35am today (Thursday), we received a report of burglary at premises on Loaning Meadows in Berwick-upon-Tweed.
“Police then received a report of another burglary at around 3.10am at premises on Market Place in Wooler.
“Officers attended both premises and inquiries remain on-going.”