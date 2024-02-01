News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Police investigating overnight burglaries at premises in Berwick and Wooler

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police after reports of burglaries in two north Northumberland towns.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police force was alerted in the early hours of this morning (today) that premises in Berwick and Wooler had been targeted.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.35am today (Thursday), we received a report of burglary at premises on Loaning Meadows in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

“Police then received a report of another burglary at around 3.10am at premises on Market Place in Wooler.

“Officers attended both premises and inquiries remain on-going.”