Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police force was alerted in the early hours of this morning (today) that premises in Berwick and Wooler had been targeted.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.35am today (Thursday), we received a report of burglary at premises on Loaning Meadows in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police then received a report of another burglary at around 3.10am at premises on Market Place in Wooler.