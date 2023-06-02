The burglary happened late on Monday, May 29 or in the early hours of Tuesday, May 30 at the Cowley Road Depot in Blyth.

A door was significantly damaged to gain access, with eight strimmers and two leaf blowers taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council has said replacements have been ordered, and that grass cutting services should continue as normal, as no grass cutting machinery was taken.

The Northumberland County Council depot in Blyth that was broken into.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a depot on Cowley Road, Blyth.

"It was reported that between 7.25pm on Monday, May 29 and 7am on Tuesday, May 30 an unknown offender gained access to the premises and stole a number of tools before leaving the area.