Police investigating burglary at council depot in Blyth
The burglary happened late on Monday, May 29 or in the early hours of Tuesday, May 30 at the Cowley Road Depot in Blyth.
A door was significantly damaged to gain access, with eight strimmers and two leaf blowers taken.
Northumberland County Council has said replacements have been ordered, and that grass cutting services should continue as normal, as no grass cutting machinery was taken.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a depot on Cowley Road, Blyth.
"It was reported that between 7.25pm on Monday, May 29 and 7am on Tuesday, May 30 an unknown offender gained access to the premises and stole a number of tools before leaving the area.
"Enquiries into the thefts are ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact police using the 'Tell us Something' page on our website, quoting crime reference 067637V/23."