Northumbria Police received several reports of robberies in the town on Thursday, February 15, with each incident involving a member of the public being threatened with a bladed weapon by a thief.

The reports describe an offender then demanded valuables from the victims and in some instances successfully stealing items such as mobile phones and money before running from the scene.

Nobody was injured in the robberies, but the victims involved have been shaken by the incidents.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the robberies. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

The police force has said it deployed officers to the area following the first report, which came at around 4.45pm. Reports of robberies continued until 8.05pm.

Northumbria Police arrested a 32-year-old man later that night on suspicion of robbery, and he remains in police custody.

Two more people, aged 23 and 34, are also now in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The force said officers remain in the area to carry out further enquiries and offer reassurance to the public, and is encouraging anyone with concerns to speak with an officer on duty. Patrols have been increased across Blyth.

Anybody with information that could help the police investigation is asked to get in contact using the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.