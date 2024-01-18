Officers investigating a bike theft from a shop in Northumberland have released images of a man who they would like to identify.

As part of their inquiries, officers have identified a man who they would like to trace in connection with the investigation.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police after a mountain bike was stolen from outside of Bays Leap Farm House on Military Road, in Heddon-on-the-Wall.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 4.30am and 5.30am on Wednesday, November 1, when an offender has approached the farm house and stolen the bike, worth £1,200, before making off from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, as part of their inquiries, officers have identified a man who they would like to trace in connection with the investigation.

He was seen in the area at the time and could have information that can assist officers.