Police investigating a bike theft from a shop in Northumberland release images of man they want to trace
An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police after a mountain bike was stolen from outside of Bays Leap Farm House on Military Road, in Heddon-on-the-Wall.
The theft is believed to have taken place between 4.30am and 5.30am on Wednesday, November 1, when an offender has approached the farm house and stolen the bike, worth £1,200, before making off from the area.
Now, as part of their inquiries, officers have identified a man who they would like to trace in connection with the investigation.
He was seen in the area at the time and could have information that can assist officers.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 – quoting crime number 137691B/23.