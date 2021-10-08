Police investigate suspected hate crime after offensive stickers plastered around Amble

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation after various offensive stickers were placed on lamp posts and other street furniture in Amble.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible, and we are currently treating this as a suspected hate crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 108002V/21.

News from Northumbria Police.