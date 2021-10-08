Police investigate suspected hate crime after offensive stickers plastered around Amble

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after offensive stickers were plastered around Amble.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 8th October 2021, 10:42 am

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation after various offensive stickers were placed on lamp posts and other street furniture in Amble.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible, and we are currently treating this as a suspected hate crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 108002V/21.

News from Northumbria Police.

READ MORE: Bad week for wanted suspects – 26 arrests in 48 hours as part of coordinated crackdown

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.