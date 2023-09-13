Police investigate suspected burglary at Wooler Co-op
Police are investigating a break-in at Wooler Co-op.
It has not been revealed what was taken.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45am yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a burglary at the Co-op on Market Place, Wooler.
“A full investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230912-0111.”
A break-in at the Co-op at Chirnside in Berwickshire was also reported the same night.