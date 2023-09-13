News you can trust since 1854
Police are investigating a break-in at Wooler Co-op.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
It has not been revealed what was taken.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45am yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a burglary at the Co-op on Market Place, Wooler.

“A full investigation has been launched. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230912-0111.”

A break-in at the Co-op at Chirnside in Berwickshire was also reported the same night.