Police investigate suspected arson attack in Alnwick after cars burnt out and flats damaged

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two cars were burnt out in the Clayport Street area of the town, with the blaze causing damage to the Towergate flats.

All residents were safely evacuated and no-one was injured.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3am on Friday (September 1), we were informed that two vehicles were on fire in the Clayport Street area of Alnwick.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire damage at Towergate, Alnwick. Picture: Catherine Davies van Zoen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was reported that the fire then spread to a block of flats on the street.

“Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished a short time later.

“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“Officers are investigating the cause of the fire and are treating it as arson."

Two cars were burnt out in the incident.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Alnwick, one from Amble and one from Rothbury.