News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Police investigate suspected arson attack in Alnwick after cars burnt out and flats damaged

Police have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack in Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two cars were burnt out in the Clayport Street area of the town, with the blaze causing damage to the Towergate flats.

All residents were safely evacuated and no-one was injured.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3am on Friday (September 1), we were informed that two vehicles were on fire in the Clayport Street area of Alnwick.

Fire damage at Towergate, Alnwick. Picture: Catherine Davies van ZoenFire damage at Towergate, Alnwick. Picture: Catherine Davies van Zoen
Fire damage at Towergate, Alnwick. Picture: Catherine Davies van Zoen
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was reported that the fire then spread to a block of flats on the street.

“Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished a short time later.

“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

“Officers are investigating the cause of the fire and are treating it as arson."

Two cars were burnt out in the incident.Two cars were burnt out in the incident.
Two cars were burnt out in the incident.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Alnwick, one from Amble and one from Rothbury.

Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting NP-20230901-0106.