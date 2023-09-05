Police investigate suspected arson attack in Alnwick after cars burnt out and flats damaged
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two cars were burnt out in the Clayport Street area of the town, with the blaze causing damage to the Towergate flats.
All residents were safely evacuated and no-one was injured.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3am on Friday (September 1), we were informed that two vehicles were on fire in the Clayport Street area of Alnwick.
“It was reported that the fire then spread to a block of flats on the street.
“Emergency services attended and the fires were extinguished a short time later.
“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
“Officers are investigating the cause of the fire and are treating it as arson."
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Alnwick, one from Amble and one from Rothbury.
Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting NP-20230901-0106.