Enquiries are ongoing after a street fight in Rothbury saw damage caused to a vehicle.

On the evening of Sunday, October 19 Northumbria Police were informed of a fight between three men on the High Street, before one was pushed into a car bonnet.

The police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.15pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a report of a disturbance on High Street in the Rothbury area of Northumberland.

“It was reported that three men had been fighting in the street before one of the men was pushed onto the bonnet of a car, causing damage to the vehicle.

“The owner of the vehicle has then approached the group of men before a further altercation took place.

“No-one is believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.

“Officers are investigating the report and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should send us a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to make contact via the above ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 122041A/25.”