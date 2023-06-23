Northumbria Police received four reports of burglary and attempted burglary between 10pm on Tuesday (June 20) and 10am on Wednesday (June 21) in the areas surrounding Stocksfield, Hexham and Haltwhistle.

It was reported in all instances offenders have entered or attempted to enter commercial premises, stealing high-value items including tools, as well as large amounts of cash, and vehicles.

Witnesses to one incident reported seeing three men attempting to gain access to the premises before making off on foot.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s burglary team and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Inspector Kate Benson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate any suspects which includes the review of CCTV in the areas involved.

“Those enquiries will continue but we are now asking anyone who was in the areas of Haltwhistle, Hexham and Stocksfield overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday to contact us if you saw anything unusual.

“We would ask that if you do have that information that you contact us immediately as any piece of information could be crucial to our investigation.

“Please also be on the look-out for anyone acting suspiciously, or any usual behaviour, such as vehicles travelling in convoy, or with their lights off at night, groups of vehicles using fuel stations in rural locations during the night and any vehicles appearing to repeatedly visit locations where valuables such as tools may be stored – such as council depots or industrial estates.

“Please be vigilant and report to us straight away if you see anything which makes you think twice – your information may prove invaluable.”