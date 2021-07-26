Police investigate reported Alnwick burglary in which victim injured

Police are investigating a reported burglary in Alnwick.

Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:50 am
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 10.45pm on Wednesday (July 21) we received a report of a burglary at an address on Cedar Grove, Alnwick.

“It was reported that offenders tried to force entry to a property, with the victim suffering non-life threatening injuries to his arm consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

“An investigation is ongoing into the incident."

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via its website or call 101 quoting log NP-20210721-1250.

