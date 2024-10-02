Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating the report of a sexual assault in Ashington are appealing for the public’s help.

Officers received a report that overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday (September 24-25) an unknown man punched and sexually assaulted a woman inside a property.

It was reported the offender knocked on the door and when answered forced their way into the address. The woman fought him off before he fled the scene.

It is believed the offender could have been left with visible injuries to his face.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since the report came in and officers are now also appealing to the public for information.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who knows someone with recently unexplained scratch-marks on their face.

They would also like to speak to people who were in the Woodhorn Road area of Ashington between 11.45pm on the Tuesday and 2.20am the next day and witnessed anyone acting suspiciously.

Detective Chief Inspector Les Goodliff, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, said: “First and foremost, we want to recognise and praise the bravery of the victim who has shown incredible courage.

“They have obviously been left very shaken by what has happened and specialist officers continue to support them.

“While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we recognise the concern they cause within communities and we want to reassure people that we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the person responsible.

“Ashington is a tight-knit community and we would urge anyone who may have information about what happened to come forward – no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact us.

“This includes anyone who knows someone with recently unexplained scratch-marks to their face.

“We are committed to bringing the person responsible for this appalling crime to justice.”

Additional patrols are taking place in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.

Police are also reminding people that all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity and should not be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police. Please quote reference number NP-20240925-0076 when providing information.