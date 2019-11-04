Police investigate quad bike stolen from farm in Northumberland
A quad bike has been stolen from a farm in Northumberland.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 9:47 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:38 pm
Police officers are investigating a theft of a quad bike from a farm in Flotterton, Morpeth shortly before 9am on Monday, November 4.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “It was reported that a white transit van was used to take the red Honda quad bike.”
Inquiries are currently ongoing.
Anyone who may have any information should contact the police on 101 reporting the reference number 163 041119.