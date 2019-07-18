Police investigate four vehicle crash in Stakeford
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Stakeford to assist their investigations.
Shortly before 11am on Saturday, June 15, Northumbria Police received a report that four vehicles had been involved in a collision on Stakeford Lane next to Louvain Terrace in Choppington.
It was reported that a red Audi A5 had crashed into a parked car which then resulted in other vehicles being hit. Luckily, no one has been injured and all of the drivers are helping police officers with their inquiries.
Officers are keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision and may be able to assist with information for the ongoing investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash of the vehicles, or who saw the them in the area at the time, is asked to come forward and call 101 quoting 417 15/06/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.