Police investigate burglary at Berwick equestrian business
Owner Steph Macdonald was shocked to find her shop nearly empty after an estimated £15,000 worth of stock was stolen and she reported the incident to Northumbria Police.
Everything from the upstairs part of the shop was taken – including a dozen pairs of expensive riding boots, leather work, breastplates, bridles, skull caps, clothing and brushes. The burglary at the premises on Windmill Way West is believed to have taken place between 2.45pm on Saturday and 12.30pm on Monday.
Steph said: “I am beyond devastated. I can't do anything now until police and locksmiths have been.
“There's just no rhyme or reason to it. I don't know whether they'll try and sell it on eBay, or if they'll put it into an auction.
“We’ve came to support a lot of the local establishments, whether it's the RDA or riding schools, we always try and kind of look after them a little bit and keep it as efficient for them as we can. And then somebody comes in and takes your entire stock.”
Steph has had to close the business and can only provide their rug washing service, with nothing left to sell during one of their busiest times of the year on the run up to Christmas.
She added: “It's going to be a bit of a long slug. I doubt I'll ever see the stuff again, but if we can at least get one culprit it would be something.
“I live in hope. Even if we could just get one of them, at least then it's putting the word out that we will find you.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the offenders forced entry into the premises before stealing a quantity of stock and fleeing the scene.
“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat function on our website. You can also use the report forms on our website.
“For those unable to contact us via those ways, please call 101. Please quote crime reference number 134005N/24.”