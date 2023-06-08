Police investigate break-in at Rothbury Co-op
Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at Rothbury Co-op.
Cash and other items were stolen from the High Street convenience store.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 6am today (Thursday) we received a report of a burglary at the Co Op in Rothbury.
"It was reported that overnight, offenders had gained access to the locked shop and made off with a quantity of cash and other items.
"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the Tell us Something page on its website quoting log NP-20230608-0136.