Cash and other items were stolen from the High Street convenience store.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 6am today (Thursday) we received a report of a burglary at the Co Op in Rothbury.

"It was reported that overnight, offenders had gained access to the locked shop and made off with a quantity of cash and other items.

Rothbury Co-op.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”