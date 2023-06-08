News you can trust since 1854
Police investigate break-in at Rothbury Co-op

Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at Rothbury Co-op.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

Cash and other items were stolen from the High Street convenience store.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 6am today (Thursday) we received a report of a burglary at the Co Op in Rothbury.

"It was reported that overnight, offenders had gained access to the locked shop and made off with a quantity of cash and other items.

Rothbury Co-op.Rothbury Co-op.
"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the Tell us Something page on its website quoting log NP-20230608-0136.