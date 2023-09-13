Watch more videos on Shots!

The recently upgraded club store, which had been topped up with official merchandise, was targeted by thieves on Monday night.

A number of vehicle keys used by Berwick Bandits speedway team, which shares the stadium, have also been reported missing.

The main Shielfield pitch was also damaged, and club volunteers had to do extra work to ensure a charity match between Berwick Cancer Cars and HospiceCare could take place.

Damage at Shielfield Park, Berwick.

A joint statement by Berwick Rangers and Berwick Bandits ‘condemned, in the strongest terms, irresponsible, reckless and dangerous behaviour at Shielfield Park’.

It added: “Shielfield Park is a venue that is for the shared enjoyment of our supporters, and is a workplace for the staff and volunteers of the football club and speedway. To see their hard work jeopardised by the selfish behaviour of a mindless minority is not something either of our organisations will tolerate.”

Berwick Rangers, in a separate post, added: “The last few months has seen immense amounts of hard work, effort and money spent trying to make our facility better for the good of our community.

"However, we have again been visited by criminals - with major damage and theft suffered by both Berwick Rangers Football Club and Berwick Bandits Speedway.

Damage at the club shop. Picture: Berwick Rangers

“For Berwick Rangers, the club shop has taken the brunt of the damage and theft. The shop was upgraded in the close season, and we also invested significant money into having club merchandise and strips available on site for our loyal fans to purchase.

“This really is a hammer blow to the team of directors, staff and volunteers that put so much time and effort into running our club.

“We are working closely with Northumbria Police and are awaiting forensics to arrive to gather evidence, but the police already have plenty of images and CCTV footage of the criminals involved.

“All of this came as we were working hard to prepare for a trading standards inspection, which the club passed with flying colours. However, rather than being able to celebrate another success for the club, we are heartbroken to have to inform you of yet more criminal damage, setting back our work.”

Smashed glass at the club shop. Picture: Berwick Rangers

It has also been claimed that a golf buggy crashed into a house a short distance away, sparking a gas leak, which forced residents to be evacuated from their homes.

Issuing an appeal for witnesses or anyone with camera footage, the club added: “Their recklessness could have turned into a tragic incident as a gas pipe was struck by one of the buggies which led to a major gas leak in a local area.

“Following the collision, the vehicles were returned to Shielfield and parts of the struck pipe were in the vehicle.”