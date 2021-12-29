Police investigate after windows smashed at Alnwick home
Police are investigating an incident in which the windows of an Alnwick property were smashed.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:36 pm
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of criminal damage at an address on Cedar Grove, Alnwick, at about 4.30pm on December 27.
“It was reported that offenders were acting aggressively and had smashed the windows of the property, before making off.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 143593T/21.”