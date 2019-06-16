Detectives hunting for a fugitive in Newcastle say the man could be in Northumberland as he has links to the Berwick area.

John Tams is wanted by police as he is alleged to have committed a number of offences including stalking and making threats to kill a woman in Newcastle.

The 56-year-old man, he had avoided repeated attempts by police to contact him and is now actively avoiding detectives.

Tams is from the Benwell area of Newcastle but is also known to have been staying in the Berwick area of Northumberland.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Knox has now asked those close to John Tams to "do the right thing" and speak to police.

He said: "John Tams has been wanted now for more than five months and continues to avoid attempts by police to speak to him.

"Nobody can stay on the run forever and it will be better for him if he hands himself in to police sooner rather than later. Enquiries to trace him are very much ongoing and we would once again ask the public to be on the lookout for him.

"If you are helping him evade police then you could be committing a criminal offence so I urge you to do the right thing and get in touch."

Tams, of Fergusons Lane, Benwell, is described as white, around 5ft9in tall, with short grey hair and of stocky build. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police immediately.