Police hunt man who attacked dog walker

A woman was attacked while walking her dog in Blyth last night.

The 34-year-old was with her dog in the Isabella Heap area when a man grabbed her from behind.

He ran off when the dog went to her aid and bit him.

The attack happened at about 9.40pm. The man is described as having a local accent and was wearing a pair of dark, fluffy gloves.

Uniformed police are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to re-assure the community that there is no risk to the wider public at this time."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1030 281218.