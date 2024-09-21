Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth’s neighbourhood inspector has expressed hope that on-going investment into the town will reduce long term crime – particularly in young people.

The town has seen tens of millions pumped in as part of significant regeneration work. This includes investment to create cutting-edge training facilities for youngsters hoping to find work in the clean energy sector that is booming at the town’s port.

Blyth’s inspector Jonathan Caisley, speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Ashington and Blyth Local Area Committee, said anti-social behaviour remained a key priority for his team.

He said: “There is lots going on in Blyth. I would like to think Blyth is really up and coming with lots of opportunities for young people.

A surfer walks past beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

“What I want to do over the next few years is make sure the young people realise that the opportunities are down at the port and hopefully people will be less likely to turn to crime when they realise that there’s a positive future for them.”

“With anti-social behaviour, we have Blyth Better Together running where we are meeting with service providers to discuss ASB and see if the provision in Blyth is as it should be. We’re also liaising with youth clubs and finding out who is causing problems.

“We have seen the lowest levels of ASB since 2021. The work we’re doing is definitely having an impact.

“We did have a spike in May which was unusual – we’ve not seen that before. However, it quickly reduced down and we have had one of the best summer holiday periods for the last few years.”

Insp Caisley also addressed the issue of shoplifting and other retail crime which has blighted the town centre.

He continued: “Retail crime is a challenge but we have been on that for a number of years. We know who is responsible, we get CCTV and we are able to take quick action.

“People come out of prison and quickly re-offend. We’re working with probation services to get sanctions and controls on them to disrupt their activities which has been quite successful.

“We are currently seeing slightly lower overall crime levels, but I would think that by the end of the year we would be at the same levels as in recent years.”