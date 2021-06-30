Sean Coleman, who had been banned from getting behind the wheel, was spotted driving a Volkswagen Golf at speed in Fairfield Drive, Ashington, on April 18 last year.

But instead of pulling over, he led officers on a 20-minute pursuit through Ashington, Guidepost and Stakeford – hitting speeds of up to 90mph in a desperate bid to evade capture.

Police dashcam footage also captured the 30-year-old driving the wrong way around a roundabout and clocking speeds of up to 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Sean Coleman has been jailed for 20 months.

A helicopter from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) was also deployed to help officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department track Coleman and bring him to a stop.

In their footage, Coleman can be seen stopping his vehicle in Salisbury Close, Ashington, before running off, hiding in a nearby garden and throwing his car keys away.

This week Coleman, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he was jailed for 20 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, having no insurance and failing to provide a blood sample.

The court heard how Coleman, who has a lengthy record for driving offences, had previously been convicted of dangerous driving in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, from the force’s Operations Department, praised the professionalism and skill of the officers who led the pursuit.

“This was an incredibly dangerous thing to do and shows the lack of regard Coleman has for road safety,” he said.

“Coleman hit speeds of 90mph in a desperate attempt to evade arrest and get away from our officers. However, once he realised he couldn’t do that, he made off on foot and shamelessly tried to hide in a garden.

“However, thanks to the skilful assistance of our colleagues at NPAS, officers on the ground were able to follow clear directions and track him down to a nearby garden where he was arrested.

“It is never acceptable to put road users at risk and I am pleased with the sentence passed down.

“Dangerous drivers have no place on our roads – it’s as simple as that.”