Two motorbike riders fled from the police and National Police Air Service (NPAS) in Blyth after reports of anti-social driving.

On Tuesday evening, August 26 police were called to Links Road to respond to anti-social driving reports. The electric motorbike drivers failed to stop for the police, with support from a police helicopter, and fled the area.

Enquiries are now ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (August 26), we were alerted to reports of vehicles driving in an anti-social manner on the Links Road in Blyth.

“Officers were swiftly deployed to the area in a bid to locate those involved, where they sighted two electric motorcycles of interest.

“They engaged in a pursuit with the riders who have failed to stop for police, with support from the National Police Air Service.

“Despite the best efforts of police and partners, the bikes involved later fled the area and the pursuit ended.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

“Please quote reference: NP-20250826-1216.”

This comes after two teenagers driving motorbikes were arrested by Northumbria police back in July, after a high-speed chase involving the NPAS in Blyth.