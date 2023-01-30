Police force still 100 short.

Home Office figures show Northumbria Police had 3,701 officers in December – four per cent more than the 3,557 the year before – with 512 taken on through a national recruitment programme – 83% of the target of 615 new officers in the area.

The data shows that nationally, over 16,800 more police officers have joined since April 2020 as part of the Government’s pledge to recruit 20,000 new officers by March - 84% of that target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show a record number of female officers, with more than 51,100 at the end of last year.

Additionally, there were about 11,700 police officers who identify as being from an ethnic minority – more than ever before.

In Northumbria Police, there were 1,366 female officers (37%) and 121 officers identifying from an ethnic minority (3%).

Tiff Lynch, Police Federation of England and Wales deputy national chair, said it seems unlikely the recruitment target will be reached despite the Government's "positive rhetoric".She added: "While the programme aim to recruit an additional 20,000 officers was welcome, it should not be overlooked that it was the Government who cut the numbers in the first place.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she is "delighted" that she believes the Government is on track to fulfilling the pledge.