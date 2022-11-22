Heroin, crystal meth, ketamine and cannabis worth £88,720 were found in a Newcastle flat after a man was arrested in Whitley Bay.

Officers were on patrol during the early hours of Monday when they came across a suspicious-looking car close to Whitley Bay Ice Rink.

Moments later a 23-year-old man got out of the vehicle and ran off, but was chased and caught in Roker Avenue.

Some of the drugs seized by police.

He was arrested and taken into custody while police searched his car, where they found £2,800 in cash and a quantity of cocaine in the door.

A key to a Newcastle apartment was also recovered and when officers searched the address, a huge haul of heroin, crystal meth, ketamine and cannabis was discovered.

An investigation was swiftly launched and in less than three hours, the man was charged with a string of drugs offences and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court accused of three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and acquiring criminal property. He is due to appear at crown court on December 20.

The total haul was worth nearly £90,000.

Francis Joyce, from Northumbria Police’s Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Illegal drugs cause misery in our communities and we will continue to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle those behind the supply and distribution.

“This was a phenomenal effort by officers from across the force, working together for one common goal. Officers trusted their instincts when they spotted a vehicle they believed to be suspicious, and they were proven right when the occupant jumped out and made off in a bid to evade arrest.

“Once he was taken into custody, we carried out a number of searches and seized a substantial quantity of Class A and B drugs and launched an investigation.

“And thanks to the hard work and dedication of the investigating officers, extensive enquiries were carried out and a file presented to our criminal justice partners, who authorised charges.”

Pills which were seized.

To report suspicious activity, use the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website.

Alternatively, report something anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

