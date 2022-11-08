The Belgian Shepherd, named Chewie, has recently completed his training and was deployed to his first ever job, alongside handler PC Gareth Judd, on Monday, November 7.

Northumbria Police received information about a wanted suspect, who had been pursued by officers before making off on foot in the Burradon area of Cramlington, shortly before 1pm, and Chewie was deployed to the scene alongside human colleagues.

The scene was scoured and the suspect was tracked for over a mile, with Chewie expertly leading officers to a man who had climbed a tree and appeared to be in an erratic state.

After a number of hours the man, who had been wanted for a number of weeks, was brought down, arrested, and brought into police custody.

Sergeant Adam Fegan, of Northumbria Police’s dog section, said: “This was a fast-moving incident and it was brilliant to see PD Chewie take to his role so effectively alongside his handler.

“Our dog section plays an important role in the detection and prevention of crime and we are absolutely delighted to have contributed in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

“A wanted suspect who has been evading arrest for a number of weeks has now been detained and remains in custody, and that is a result of some outstanding teamwork between a number of officers from different departments.

Chewie is one of five dogs to complete training recently.