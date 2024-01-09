Police discover suspected cannabis farm in Berwick
Several police vehicles were in the Marygate and Golden Square area of the town today (Tuesday) as investigations continued.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30am yesterday (Monday), officers received a report of suspicious activity at a premises on Marygate in Berwick.
“When officers attended the scene to carry out enquiries, they uncovered a suspected cannabis farm.
"This is now in the process of being dismantled, and enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 'Report' tool on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting NP-20240108-0339.