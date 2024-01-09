Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several police vehicles were in the Marygate and Golden Square area of the town today (Tuesday) as investigations continued.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30am yesterday (Monday), officers received a report of suspicious activity at a premises on Marygate in Berwick.

“When officers attended the scene to carry out enquiries, they uncovered a suspected cannabis farm.

Police at the scene in Golden Square, Berwick.

"This is now in the process of being dismantled, and enquiries remain ongoing.”