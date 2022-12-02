Last month, Northumbria Police pledged its support to an operation led by Road Safety GB North East aimed at promoting road safety throughout the World Cup and the festive period.

Typically, during major sporting tournaments and in the run up to Christmas, instances of drink and drug driving increase, raising the likelihood of road casualties and deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the big kick-off on November 20, the Force’s Motor Patrols Department have increased patrols across many of Northumberland’s busiest roads, and have proactively stopped drivers believed to be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Northumbria Police are cracking down on drink and drug driving offences.

Sergeant Glen Robson, of Northumbria Police's Operation Dragoon team, said: “We know that people tend to socialise and drink more at this time of year, especially with a World Cup on, but our message is clear – do not put your life and the lives of others in danger.

“When you have been drinking or taken drugs, your reaction time slows and it’s more difficult to drive in a safe manner. We have seen the devastating and irreversible consequences that this can have, with one bad decision potentially tearing families apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s crucial that everyone sits up and takes note. By getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence, you risk ruining more than one life forever.

“It’s also important to remember that you may still be affected the next day and could lose your licence if you drive and are still over the legal limit. If you’re in any doubt, don’t get behind the wheel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures released by Road Safety GB NE showed that between 2017 and 2021, a total of 1,082 people were injured in collisions that involved a suspected drink or drug-impaired driver in the North East.

Of these people, 274 were seriously injured and 27 killed – accounting for 13% of all fatalities on the roads during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad