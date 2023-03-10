Police cordon off Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth after bones - possibly human - are found in woodland
Police have cordoned off a section of woods near Cottingwood Lane in Morpeth after bones were discovered.
The grim discovery, not far from the King Edward VI School, was made on Thursday afternoon, and investigations were continuing today (Friday).
It is believed workers from Northumbrian Water found the bones.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report of potential human bones being found in a wooded area near Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth.
“Officers remain at the scene to carry out inquiries and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.
“Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty.
"Anyone with information can report to police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101 quoting reference NP-20230309-0647.”