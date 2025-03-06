Police commissioner visits HMP Northumberland to learn about efforts to break the cycle of reoffending

Supporting prisoners on their release is key to halting the cycle of re-offending, says Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Susan Dungworth’s comments were made during a visit to HMP Northumberland where she met with prison officials and colleagues from Nepacs, a charity supporting those affected by the criminal justice and care systems including families, young people, children and prisoners.

Discussions focused on the systems in place to support prisoners both before and following their release to help them live a life free from crime on the outside.

Adults released from custody after serving less than 12 months have a re-offending rate of 56.9% and an overall re-offending rate after leaving custody of 33.8%. The numbers are showing a year on year increase.

Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth, far left, on a visit to HMP Northumberland.

Nepacs are a key provider of this support and run initiatives such as the Re:settle project and departure lounges which provide guidance and practical information to support prisoners and their families.

The Commissioner had a tour of the prison’s newest House Block, Alnwick House - which provides rehabilitative accommodation supporting residents with the transition to life outside, for those nearing the end of their sentence.

Near to this site, prisoners have access to a wide range of training and employment opportunities which are part of the prison's focus on providing a real working environment.

Ms Dungworth, said: “I was impressed with how well the police, HMP Northumberland and the fantastic Nepacs team are working together already, but we all know more needs to be done, and more funding is needed.

“For me, the visit highlighted the difficulties faced by prison leavers when they’re released – and there is a real gap in funding for this. The North East is lucky to have the charity Nepacs working hard to plug this gap and fulfil this need.

“Our police are totally committed to catching criminals and getting them before the courts to seek justice for victims, but once they’ve served their sentence time, they need to have a plan. If an offender is released and wants to turn their life around - we need to support this - if they don’t have a roof over their head, a job to go to, it’s likely they’ll turn to crime once again.”