Police commissioner candidate plans to reopen custody suites in Alnwick and Berwick

Ros Munro was speaking on a visit to Wooler where she met with local residents to hear their views on crime.

She also spoke with farmers about farm equipment theft and poaching and with small business owners on rising anti-social behaviour in the county’s rural towns.

Ros expressed concern over the lack of response officers stationed in the north of the county.

Ros Munro with Glendale Gateway Trust chief executive Karen Froggatt.

She claimed that low staffing levels are made worse by the fact that the custody suites at the two police stations are not in use, and officers are often required to take arrested suspects down to Newcastle for processing.

“Police in north Northumberland cover a huge area, and experience a range of unique challenges every day,” she said. “It’s key that we get more support for our hardworking cops in rural areas, like Wooler.

"As your police and crime commissioner, I would increase the number of officers in north Northumberland and reopen the custody suites at both Alnwick and Berwick police stations, to prevent officers having to travel well over an hour to use those in Newcastle.”

The tour was hosted by Wooler county councillor Mark Mather.

They also met with chief executive of the Glendale Gateway Trust, Karen Froggatt, to discuss the work the organisation is doing to support the most vulnerable in the community, and what Northumbria Police can do to support them.

“The Glendale Gateway Trust and Karen do an amazing job in supporting the local people in Wooler,” said Ros. “At our meeting, we spoke at length about the issues affecting rural communities, such as the impact of social isolation on domestic abuse victims and a lack of recreational activities for young people.

"As police and crime commissioner, I will work hard to help organisations like the Glendale Gateway Trust with funding and police support.”

She also pledged to bring policing back into communities, enabling public access to town police hubs, like Wooler and to boost Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime team.