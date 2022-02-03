Last year, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness collated the views of families, businesses and support services to help understand local policing needs. Thousands had a say and the Police and Crime Plan was formed.

Since being elected in 2019, Kim McGuinness has backed her priorities with action on the ground. Her work includes a Violence Reduction Unit and a safety app for public transport users.

The Commissioner has also delivered on promises around recruitment and has surpassed targets set by the government.

Ms McGuinness said: “Recent years have brought lots of challenges with rising demands and pressure on resources. Also, we see crime change, policing change, technology change and so our priorities have to reflect all this.

“I’m proud of our police force and how our region came together through the pandemic; there’s a lot of good work happening and I want this plan to build on this and keep improving lives across the region.”

She added: “To really fight crime we need to look at the causes – what drives people into crime – the poverty, the vulnerabilities and so on.

"If people are given the best start in life they won’t start getting into trouble in the first place.”

The current Fighting Crime, Preventing Crime Plan can be viewed at northumbria-pcc.gov.uk/v3/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Police-Crime-Plan-V3-FINAL-03.02.21.pdf

The survey vru.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/police-crime-plan-refresh-2022 runs until Friday, February 18.