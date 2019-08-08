Police chief's vows to take 'zero tolerance stance' on hate crime
Northumbria’s new Police and Crime Commissioner has visited the force’s community engagement teams to talk about putting her pledge to tackle hate crime in action.
Kim McGuinness was elected last month and identified hate crime as one of her top priorities and vowed to take a zero tolerance stance.
To see the work already happening on hate crime, Commissioner McGuinness met officers and staff whose role it is to engage and communicate directly with local communities.
Commissioner McGuinness said: “It is totally unacceptable to abuse somebody because of a characteristic, such as race, gender, disability or sexual orientation.
“Victims need to feel reassured that they are being listened to and that police and partners are doing everything possible to tackle the issues they are faced with.”
She added: “Hate crime can have a devastating effect on victims, and I will stand together with Northumbria Police, our partners and the community to stop this type of prejudice.
“Meeting with officers and staff today has been incredibly beneficial in helping me understand where we currently stand in the fight against hate crime, and how we can proactively move forward.”
She added: “I would encourage all victims of hate crime to report any incidents to police directly or to one of their partners via a safe reporting centre.
“Hate crime will not be tolerated in Northumbria. I’m here to make sure of it.”
For more information and how to report incidents of hate crime, go to Northumbria Police’s website here: https://beta.northumbria.police.uk/advice-and-info/personal-safety/hate-crime/