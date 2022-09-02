Police chief's safety pledge over bus travel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police Commissioner Kim McGuinness says there will be more general patrols on the bus network, focused operations during busy periods and support from street pastors to look after vulnerable passengers.

The renewed plans follow the findings of a bus survey conducted by the commissioner.

Despite 72% or respondents saying they felt “safe” or “very safe” when using the region’s buses, anti-social behaviour, intimidating groups of people and alcohol related issues were among the must common fears expressed.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

Tackling youth anti-social behaviour and responding better to complaints have been identified as areas needing improvement and Ms McGuinness says she is determined to address them.

She says she is investing millions of pounds in a range of solutions from youth workers across transport networks, and the Safer Transport Northumbria App, to help make reporting concerns easier.

A newly formed Multi Agency Transport Team (MATT) also aims to bring key organisations together to support the police response, particularly around interchanges and transport hubs.

Although the results were an improvement on a similar survey in January – when just 42% of travellers say they felt “safe” – Ms McGuinness acknowledged there are still 28% who do not.

She said: “This needs to be addressed

“This is a critical time for our bus companies and passengers. We have a lot of plans in place to make travel safer already, which I am supporting with this investment, but with the Government grants that propped up the bus companies during the pandemic disappearing,”

She added: “We are one of the poorest regions in the country and we must get buses right.”

Cllr Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “Our bus network is really important for local people – helping them travel to work, access education and leisure opportunities in a sustainable way.