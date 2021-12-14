Police chief's offer to help young people beat crime

Northumbria Police Police and Crime Commissoner Kim McGuinness.

The offer comes as Ms McGuinness launches the second round of her Violence Reduction Unit’s Local Youth Fund – funding protects which “make a difference” in local areas.

The first round of the fund was able to support 15 projects and she is now making another £10,000 in grants available – up to £500 per project - for young people to bid for.

Applications open on Wednesday January 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms McGuinness said: “I asked young people to tell me what matters to them in their local communities and through my Violence Reduction Unit, we've funded 15 projects across the force area.

"Now I want to hear from young people again.

“It is vitally important that we engage our region’s young people now to ensure they have the right support and opportunities to make positive decisions for the future.”

The Violence Reduction Unit is working with North East Youth Alliance on the grant project.

North East Youth Alliance chief executive Jon Niblo said: “We are proud to be a partner within the Local Youth Fund which in round one supported some really positive community projects with young people. Young people also played a key role in the decision-making process gaining new skills and confidence.”

The application form will be available to complete through the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioners website when the fund opens.