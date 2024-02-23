Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Operation Peach was launched in September last year to investigate the alleged supply of Class A and Class B drugs in the area.

The operation was carried out with support from officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and after months of intelligence gathering, suspect surveillance and CCTV enquiries a series of raids were undertaken on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day of action saw teams of officers execute simultaneous warrants at properties on Cawledge View, Ravensmeade and St Michaels Square, and a total of six men were arrested.

Arrest warrants were executed in Alnwick. Picture: Northumbria Police

Searches of each property were then carried out and gold bars, a car, and a Samurai sword were among the goods and items seized.

Craig Brown, 31, of Ravensmeade, Alnwick, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis (Class B), and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on March 21.

Shay Brown, 26, of Cawledge View, Alnwick, has been charged with conspire/concerned in supply controlled drugs Class A and conspire to supply cannabis (Class B), and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Atkinson, 26, of Narrowgate Court/Cawledge View, Alnwick, was charged with conspire to supply cannabis (Class B),and has been released on conditional bail ahead of his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on March 21.

Raids were carried out in Alnwick. Picture: Northumbria Police

Casey-Lee Hopper, 21, of Merchants Gardens, Alnwick, was charged with conspire/concerned in supply controlled drugs Class A, and has been released on conditional bail ahead of his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on March 21.

Tony Joyce-Scott, 24, of Upper Barresdale, Alnwick, was charged with conspire/concerned in supply controlled drugs Class A, and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on March 21.

The sixth man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class B drugs and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a fantastic result and the latest example of our continued work across the Force area to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime.

“This type of criminality can often lead to a whole host of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence, and our officers will continue to proactively engage with any information received.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in Wednesday’s strike action, including the public who have supported us by passing on their concerns and information regarding suspected criminality.

“As a result of the targeted activity, we have now been able to charge five men in connection with our investigation – with a sixth man on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know this particular issue has blighted these communities for some time now, and we would like to thank residents for their patience and support in this matter.

"The investigation and arrests reaffirm our zero-tolerance approach to drugs and our commitment to rooting out criminality within our communities."

NEROCU Detective Inspector Leonard, said: “This is exactly the type of partnership activity that will continue as part of Operation Sentinel, which is our region-wide response to tackling Serious and Organised Crime.

“Drugs and those looking to profit from these illicit activities have no place in our communities and we remain committed to dismantling these organised criminal operations and ensuring those believed to be involved get a knock on the door from police.