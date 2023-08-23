Just before 3pm on Thursday, August 10, Northumbria Police received a report of a disturbance at a public park on Sheepwash Bank in the Choppington area.

It was reported that a number of men exited a white Ford Transit van with weapons believed to be a chain and a kitchen knife before entering the park and assaulting a 32-year-old man.

Police were called and were on the scene within minutes, however the suspects had already left the area before the officers arrived.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Northumbria Police is now appealing to the public for information that may assist the investigation. They are particularly interested in gathering any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help identify suspects or the vehicles believed to have been used.

Officers are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have seen or have footage of a white Ford Transit van, which was parked nearby at the time of the incident, that they believe may have been used by the suspects.

Officers also believe two females may have witnessed the assault and are calling for them to get in touch with any information that may assist the investigation.