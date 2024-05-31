Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink-driver who reversed into a police car in Northumberland was among those charged during a police operation targeting drivers who put others in danger.

Northumbria Police reported 3,270 people for speeding, 168 for driving under the influence of drink or drugs, 116 for seatbelt offences, and 74 for using a mobile phone at the wheel between April 1 and April 28.

This formed part of a National Police Chiefs’ Council led campaign targeting the ‘fatal four’ driving offences.

One man, now a convicted drink-driver, was arrested after he reversed into a police vehicle while driving a BMW in a Cramlington supermarket car park.

The drink-driver reversed his BMW into a police vehicle. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

He was detained at the scene, with the police car suffering significant damage.

Wine bottles were found in his car and breathalyser tests provided a reading of 125 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, showing he was more than three times over the legal limit.

He was handed a driving disqualification for 30 months, fined £583, and ordered to pay court costs after pleading guilty to the offence.

Sergeant Glen Robson of Northumbria Police said: “We have had another very successful campaign during April and the dedication of our officers has led to thousands of reckless drivers being reported for putting others at risk.

“It is sheer luck in many of the cases we came across that someone was not seriously injured or even killed.