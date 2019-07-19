Police attend two-vehicle crash on the A1 near Beal
Police attended a crash involving two vehicles on the A1 approaching Beal.
By Faye Dixon
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 12:51
At around 10.30am on Friday, July 19, Northumbria Police received a report of a two vehicles crashing on the A1.
Emergency services attended the incident which took place near to the petrol station at Lindisfarne Lodge towards Beal in Northumberland.
The crash had been reported as dealt with by 12.30pm.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Nobody has been seriously injured and the road has now been cleared.”