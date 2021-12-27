Police arrest suspected abusers and stalkers

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

The plea from Northumbria Police follows a recent crackdown on people who prey on the most vulnerable in our commuities.

A total of *28 people were arrested for a range of offences including stalking, harassment, assault and breach of bail conditions.

Vulnerable victims were also identified and given access to specialist support services and safeguarding measures.

Superintendent Jonathan Bensley said: “Domestic abuse is a serious offence which can take many forms and we want to make it clear to anyone who might be suffering that we are here for them.

“This operation saw officers, staff and volunteers working together to bring suspects into custody and safeguard victims, and this is by no means a one-off.

“If you are a victim of abuse, please reach out. We will support you and are committed to bringing offenders to justice.

“We would also ask family, friends and neighbours to report any concerns they may have so we can take positive action.

"No matter who you are, or what you’re going through, we are here for you.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “It’s great to see this action targeting perpetrators and supporting victims of domestic abuse.

“Northumbria Police is a force that stands by victims, and I think these arrests show that.”

• Domestic abuse victims can contact the freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline 0808 2000 247.

Alternatively, Northumbria Police has a 'Tell Us Something' section on their website, which has an instant 'hide page' function.