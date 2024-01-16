A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of caravans in north Northumberland.

Police received a report around 6.30pm on Monday night that two caravans worth a total of £30,000 had been stolen from a caravan site in Wooler.

Around the same time, a second report was received of a vehicle towing a caravan with a matching description on the A697.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Team discovered one of the suspected stolen caravans being towed by a man claiming to be a vehicle recovery agent.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft and currently remains in police custody.

Enquires are currently ongoing to locate the second caravan.

Chief Inspector Phil Mcconville, of Northumbria Police, said: “This arrest is a perfect demonstration of how committed we are as a Force to protecting our rural communities.

“Thanks to the quick and decisive actions of our rural teams, with the assistance of officers in our Operations Department, we swiftly recovered one of the stolen vehicles much to the delight of the owner.

“Policing rural areas requires a completely tailored approach and has its differences to policing towns and inner cities.

“The area is so vast, and often the terrain can be difficult to navigate with weather extremes unlike anywhere else in the region, so it’s such a positive when we can swiftly apprehend our suspects and bring them into custody.”