Police received a report in the early hours of Friday, August 25, that a man had approached a woman on the platform at Whitley Bay Metro station.

The offender reportedly drew a knife and threatened the woman before leaving the scene.

Shortly afterwards, at around 12.20am, it was reported that a man approached a taxi driver in his vehicle outside Dixy Chicken on Whitley Road and drew a knife.

Police would like to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

He demanded the driver give him all his money, but the driver was able to get away.

Another taxi driver was threatened in the area at around 1.50am when, outside The Fire Station pub on Whitley Road, a man entered his taxi and pulled out a knife before demanding money, then fled after the driver refused.

Police believe all three incidents are linked and want to trace the pictured man who, they believe, was in the area at the time may be able to help them with their investigation.