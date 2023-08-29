News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Police appeal to trace man following string of knife threats in Whitley Bay

Northumbria Police are appealing for help to trace a man they believe can help with their ongoing investigation into reports of people being threatened with a knife in Whitley Bay.
By Craig Buchan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Police received a report in the early hours of Friday, August 25, that a man had approached a woman on the platform at Whitley Bay Metro station.

The offender reportedly drew a knife and threatened the woman before leaving the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly afterwards, at around 12.20am, it was reported that a man approached a taxi driver in his vehicle outside Dixy Chicken on Whitley Road and drew a knife.

Police would like to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Police would like to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Police would like to speak to this man. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Most Popular

He demanded the driver give him all his money, but the driver was able to get away.

Another taxi driver was threatened in the area at around 1.50am when, outside The Fire Station pub on Whitley Road, a man entered his taxi and pulled out a knife before demanding money, then fled after the driver refused.

Police believe all three incidents are linked and want to trace the pictured man who, they believe, was in the area at the time may be able to help them with their investigation.

Anyone who knows who the man is can use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the police’s website or call 101, quoting crime reference numbers 106395F/23, 106396D/23, or 106372T/23.