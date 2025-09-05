Police appeal to find wanted man after vehicle thefts in Berwick and Gateshead

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:36 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man after vehicle thefts in Berwick and Gateshead.

Joseph Anderson, 26, is wanted in connection with two reports of vehicle theft which occurred in the Gateshead and Berwick areas.

Most Popular

He is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Anderson, who has links across the whole Force area – as well as Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Joseph Anderson is understood to be actively evading arrest.placeholder image
Joseph Anderson is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in those ways can call 101.

Please quote crime reference number: 112743X/24.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice