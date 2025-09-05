Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man after vehicle thefts in Berwick and Gateshead.

Joseph Anderson, 26, is wanted in connection with two reports of vehicle theft which occurred in the Gateshead and Berwick areas.

He is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Anderson, who has links across the whole Force area – as well as Scotland.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in those ways can call 101.

Please quote crime reference number: 112743X/24.