Police appeal to find missing Ashington man as family grows increasingly concerned for his welfare
Northumbria Police are appealing to help trace a ‘high risk' missing man from Ashington.
Rory McAlpine, 46, was last seen on Norfolk Close at around 10.40am on Friday, June 28.
Inquiries to locate the man are ongoing but his family and police are reported to be becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is currently being treated as a high risk missing person.
The police have released a photo of Rory as part of their appeal. He is described as white, with dark grey shaved hair and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white trainers and grey tracksuit bottoms. He also has a distinctive tattoo of a black and white rose on his right arm.
Rory, or anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting log 682 28/6/19.