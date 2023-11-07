Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force received a report on September 13 that a man had helped himself to several items from the Spar on Station Road in Bedlington at around 10.05am.

The same man then crossed paths with a woman carrying a seven-month-old baby near the post office and, in his haste to leave the area, struck the child and caused a facial injury.

Northumbria Police officers are now seeking to identify and speak to the pictured man, who was in the area at the time and could have information that will help their investigation into the incident.

