Police appeal launched after woman threatened outside Morrisions in Morpeth
Appeal launched after woman driving a black Astra threatened another woman outside the supermarket.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 19:38
Shortly before 5pm Thursday July 11, a woman reported that she had been getting money out from an ATM at Morrisons, in Dark Lane.
It was reported that a black Astra then pulled alongside her and another woman shouted threatening comments before driving off.
Officers investigating are asking anyone with information, or may have witnessed the incident, to call 101 and quote reference number 828 11/07/19.